Scattered rain & snow for the mid-week

Published 3:47 PM

We have warm front approaching from the south, with scattered rain and snow moving in off this area of low pressure working out of California.

For tonight, there is a chance of snow mixing with rain before sunrise. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Scattered rain and snow showers for Wednesday. Cloudy with high temperatures reaching for the lower to mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Snow is likely east of the Plain for the mountains of far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for higher elevations. It is a different story for Central Idaho, as most spots there will only see a trickle of moisture with spotty rain and snow.

On Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of snow and rain with patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32°. Northeast wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable in the evening.

Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 9 inches.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park,
    and Caribou Range.
  • WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

