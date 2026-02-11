A few spots of snow with patchy fog for Thursday

As moisture rolls in from the south, we have scattered snow still in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, mainly for the mountains near the Wyoming state line. Meanwhile, central Idaho is treading drier.

For Wednesday night, we’ll see areas of fog under mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance of snow with an overnight low around 30°.

Patchy fog for Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a slight chance of snow with light winds and a high in the mid 40’s.

On Friday, we’ll see areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South winds around 5 to 10 mph with a slight chance of snow.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures pushing the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Our next storm moves in Sunday night heading into Monday. We’ll see scattered snow and rain showers for Presidents Day.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY: