Snow and rain to start Wednesday
Warm front pushing from the north makes for consistent mild temps today starting at 31 with snowfall for the eastern highlands beginning to add up. We'll have a skiff for the valley and slick conditions to begin the day. Mainly remaining around freezing for the day and highs later with a changeover to rain in the lower 40's. Accumulations in the mountains may range up to 12" for higher elevations.
Showers lingering tomorrow and into the high mountains for Friday at this point. Lows around freezing will make everything stay, rain will hinder the chances of snow sticking around int he valley.