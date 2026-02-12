Dense Fog advisory for central I-15 corridor this morning
Fog advisory through noon today for the central snake Rivera playing in the I-15 corridor. It's gonna be cloudy. Temperatures today will be in the mid 40s afternoon highs. We’re not gonna move much from our morning lows at around 32. Low visibility will make driving conditions a little tougher today and it can decrease suddenly so if you’re driving, slow down, use your low beam and your fog lights get ready for freezing temperatures again tonight. Slight chances of showers into the kickoff of the weekend for Valentine’s Day. It’ll be cloudy and dry and then you’ll see temps pushing 50°.