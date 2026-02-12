Patchy fog for Friday with some mountain sunshine

For tonight and Friday, we’ll see patchy fog for the Snake River Plain and surrounding valleys in the wake of our latest storm. Moving into the weekend, a weak ridge of high pressure will build over the region which will keep us mostly dry. Another area of low pressure approaches slowly, leading to some light snow in Central Idaho and the Snake River highlands.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to around 30° for the Snake River Plain. There is a chance of light rain and snow from the low clouds and fog.

For Friday, there will be areas of dense fog before 3pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. We’ll keep light winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower 50’s.

Scattered rain and snow start to work back in for Monday and Tuesday.