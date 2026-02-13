Mild weekend temperatures; stormy weather arriving Tuesday

We can see some patchy fog for late Friday and early Saturday. From that cloud cover and fog, we do have a chance of light rain and snow. High pressure from the south will help in delivering some sunshine and warmer temperatures for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. There is a slight chance of snow for central Idaho for Saturday as wet weather to the north will creep a little closer to our central counties.

For Friday night, we’ll see overnight low temperatures in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog.

Patchy fog for Saturday morning. Otherwise, partly sunny as we head into the afternoon, with a high near 48°. Light winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower to mid 50’s. Winds will begin to increase for the afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday, storm clouds start to roll in late in the afternoon and through the evening. There will be a slight chance of rain with highs in the mid 50’s. Stormy weather starts late Monday into Tuesday with low temperatures in the mid 30’s. We see scattered snow, rain and a wintry mix of precipitation throughout our Tuesday. We expect to see gusty winds with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s.