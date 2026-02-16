Strong cold front sweeps through the region; wind and winter weather advisories

We have a strong cold front moving through the region for Monday night and early Tuesday morning. There is a chance of rain before 3am, then snow, possibly mixed with rain. We’ll see low temperatures in the lower 30’s with gusty winds. Winds will be from the south around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

For Tuesday, gusty winds will continue with a chance of snow showers. Cloudy skies through the mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. We’ll see scattered snow return for Tuesday night. A low temperature will drop to the mid 20’s. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

More snow is likely for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. West southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY: