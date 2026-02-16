Tracking snow and winds this week

It’ll be a mild Presidents’ Day with a high today in the lower 50s about 20° above average for this time of year. Yesterday we broke a record of 50 in Idaho Falls and hit 52 for the day. Rain tonight changing over to snow and mixing with rain for Tuesday for the first of 2 First Alert Weather days this week. Then by Wednesday. it looks like we’ll see several inches of snow into the valley 2-4" and more for the mountains 6-12"and the temperatures will close in to the low 30's.

35+ mph wind gusts and winter weather advisories for many of our counties. Winds and blowing snow will make travel more hazardous starting tonight and into Wednesday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather