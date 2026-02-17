Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY #1 – Snow and wind blasting the area

4:59 AM
Early morning snow and wind gusts over 40mph have moved into the central Snake River Plain this morning may have woken you up at about 3:30am. Wind advisory for the heart of the plain through the morning hours until about 8 and winter weather advisories are up for our highland counties to the east of I-15 and for western Wyoming. Temperatures today drop from yesterdays record high 50's to the upper 30's and with this front, things end up bright later. More snow expected later tonight and into tomorrow for another FIRST ALERT WEATHER day and gusty winds with snow continue to start the day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

