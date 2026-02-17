More scattered snow for Tuesday night and Wednesday

Our next storm swings through Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll continue to see scattered snow through Thursday and a bit of Friday. Most of the heaviest snowfall amounts will favor our eastern Mountains. In the Snake River Plain tonight, we’ll see the scattered snow late, mainly after midnight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 20’s and winds will lighten to around 10 mph.

For Wednesday, look for more snow in the morning. High temperatures for the afternoon will reach the mid 30’s for the Plain. Winds will pick back up from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. For Wednesday night, there is a chance of snow with mostly cloudy guys. Colder low temperatures back to the teens. Winds from the south- southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, there is a chance of snow. Partly cloudy skies with a high near 30°. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is a chance of snow for Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Colder temps with a high temperature in the upper 20’s for the Plain.