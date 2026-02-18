More snow for Wednesday night with colder temps to end the week

There’s more snow in the forecast for late Wednesday as a convergence zone sets up behind the latest cold front. For Wednesday night, snow is likely under mostly cloudy skies. Colder overnight low temperatures in the upper teens for the Snake River Plain. Winds will still be breezy overnight, with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

For Thursday, we’ll look for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow. Winds will be breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will be as high as 20mph. Mostly cloudy for Thursday night with a low temperature around 9°

Cold and sunny Friday with high temperatures in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the northeast, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon to around 5-10 mph.

Sunny and cold again for Saturday, with light winds and high temperatures in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.