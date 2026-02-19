Calm and cold conditions

We have some chilly conditions in the forecast behind our latest storm system. We’ll just have a few isolated snow showers for Thursday night and portions of Friday.

Overnight lows will drop to around 5° to 10° early Friday morning for the Snake River Plain. Wind chill values as low as zero. Winds will remain light from the northeast around 5 mph.

Partly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 20’s. There is a slight chance of mountain snow. For most of the region, conditions stay dry and cold with high temperatures reaching for the upper 20’s. Look for light winds from the north, around 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Saturday under some high pressure with high temps reaching for the mid 30’s.

Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s.