Cold and partly cloudy this Saturday

Isolated snow showers will continue for late Friday and portions of early Saturday, especially in our local mountains.

Overnight lows will drop to around 10° with partly cloudy skies for the Snake River Plain.

Partly cloudy skies for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30’s. Light winds around 5mph. Clouds build in for Saturday night. We’ll see an overnight low temperature around 15° to 18° for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny this Sunday with high temperatures returning to the lower to mid 40’s. High pressure will deliver dry conditions through Monday. Our next storm arrives from the west on Tuesday with scattered rain and snow.