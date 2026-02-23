Scattered rain, snow and gusty winds for Tuesday

A Pacific system is getting pushed into our region starting late Monday. Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain with increasing winds. Southwest winds will gust up to around 20 mph.

For Tuesday, we’ll see some rain mixed with snow. Temperatures will score into the lower to mid 40’s. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. For Tuesday night, rain is likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 38°. Winds will be from the southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow for the morning and midday with clearing skies for the late afternoon and evening. We’ll see a high temperature in the upper 40’s. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 to 25 mph, gusts as high as 40 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST

WEDNESDAY 7000 FEET:

WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations between 8 and 18 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, peaking in excess of 45 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday.

accumulations between 8 and 18 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, peaking in excess of 45 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday. WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.

WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and

drifting snow is expected, especially in exposed areas and higher

ridgetops.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM

MST WEDNESDAY…