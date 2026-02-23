Scattered rain, snow and gusty winds for Tuesday
A Pacific system is getting pushed into our region starting late Monday. Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain with increasing winds. Southwest winds will gust up to around 20 mph.
For Tuesday, we’ll see some rain mixed with snow. Temperatures will score into the lower to mid 40’s. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. For Tuesday night, rain is likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 38°. Winds will be from the southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow for the morning and midday with clearing skies for the late afternoon and evening. We’ll see a high temperature in the upper 40’s. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 to 25 mph, gusts as high as 40 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY 7000 FEET:
- WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations between 8 and 18 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are
possible, peaking in excess of 45 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday.
- WHERE…Big Hole Mountains.
- WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and
drifting snow is expected, especially in exposed areas and higher
ridgetops.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 16 to 24 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 4 feet possible in the Tetons. West
wind frequently gusting 25 to 35 mph Tuesday, increasing to 35 to
45 mph Wednesday.
- WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
- WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall totals toward the southern half of
the Salt River Range will range from 4 to 10 inches.