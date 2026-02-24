First ALERT Weather Day #1 – Gusty winds and rain/snow for the valley floor and accumulating snow for mountains over 7000 ft.
First alert weather day - 40% chance of rain/snow for the valley with snow accumulating above 7000 feet. highs in the lower 40's and winds could gust from 40 to 60 mph with a high wind watch in effect for most of the viewing area. snow will accumulate 4-8" for driggs, teton valley, areas around Jackson and Island Park.
Rain and snow blowing may make for hazard travel with gusty winds. highs in the 40's are above average of 38 for this time of the year. milder overnight lows will keep snow from sticking and so we've got a wet slick forecast for the snake river plain.