Wind Advisory posted through Wednesday; scattered rain and snow showers

Our storm pattern continues into Wednesday with gusty winds and areas of rain. We’ll keep snow in the higher elevations, due to our warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Snake River Plain. Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the mountains of western Wyoming.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Fresh snow may be lifted by this strong a wind, reducing visibility suddenly to near zero.

For Tuesdy night, there is a chance of rain showers in the Plain with scattered mountain snow. Cloudy skies, with a low around 38° for the Snake River Plain. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

This Wednesday, we’ll see gusty winds from the west around 25-35 mph. Wind gusts will range 40-50 mph. Look for rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Partly cloudy and windy for Wednesday night. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be Sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.