Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Drier conditions with winds staying breezy heading into Thursday and Friday

KIFI
By
Published 3:50 PM

Behind our latest storm system, we’ll keep it breezy as we dry out with some clearing skies. We’ll see a few overnight snow and rain showers for southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The Snake River Plain will remain breezy with partly cloudy skies. Look for a low temperature in the mid to upper 20’s. After midnight, we’ll see winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with breezy winds. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 40’s, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will range from 20-30 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature around 30°.

Friday will be sunny and breezy. High temperatures will reach the lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday with a weak storm from the southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.