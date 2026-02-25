Drier conditions with winds staying breezy heading into Thursday and Friday

Behind our latest storm system, we’ll keep it breezy as we dry out with some clearing skies. We’ll see a few overnight snow and rain showers for southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The Snake River Plain will remain breezy with partly cloudy skies. Look for a low temperature in the mid to upper 20’s. After midnight, we’ll see winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with breezy winds. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 40’s, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will range from 20-30 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature around 30°.

Friday will be sunny and breezy. High temperatures will reach the lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday with a weak storm from the southwest.