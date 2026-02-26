We’re keeping a dry and breezy weather pattern in place for Friday. Our next chance at wet weather arrives Sunday.

For the overnight hours, look for a low temperature in the upper 20’s. Partly cloudy skies with south winds around 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny and breezy for Friday with high temperatures near 50°. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly clear for Friday night, with a low around 28°. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50’s. Lighter winds around 5-10 mph.

For Sunday, there is a chance of rain and snow, under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 50’s.