Nice Saturday with a chance of rain and snow for Sunday

Lighter winds and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday before a area of low pressure moves through Sunday.

Overnight into Saturday morning, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop to around 30°. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

On Saturday, look for increasing clouds with high temperatures into the lower 50’s. Light winds out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. For Saturday night, there is a slight chance of rain after 11pm. Cloudy skies, with a low around 35°. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance of rain in the Plain. High elevation snow showers with winds around 10mph. For the Snake River Plain, high temperatures will reach the upper 40’s.

More scattered showers for Monday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.