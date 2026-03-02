Spring-like pattern continues with sunshine for Tuesday

Rain and snow showers will taper off tonight as the storm moves east into Wyoming. We’re going to clear out for Tuesday and early Wednesday, before another storm moves in late Wednesday.

Overnight, we’ll see a few isolated snow and rain showers, under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures throughout the Plain will hover around freezing, 32°. Winds will remain light on Tuesday, with an average speed of 5 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a high temperature near 55° for the Snake River Plain. The wind will increase through the afternoon. Wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. For Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday, there will be scattered rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low temperature around the mid 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with little or no snow accumulation expected in the Plain. We’ll see a couple of inches possible above 6500 feet.

Thursday, rain and snow showers are likely before 11am, then there is a chance of snow between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45° for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 70%.