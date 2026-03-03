Another storm arrives late Wednesday; scattered snow and rain through Thursday

Winds will start to increase, along with the threat of rain and snow for late Wednesday. Another storm system is moving into the region. Temperatures will be cold enough to see potential snowfall in the Snake River Plain.

For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 30°.

Increasing clouds for our Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will increase as well from the southwest. Wind speeds could gust as high as 25 mph. For Wednesday night the storm moves in. After midnight, look for scattered rain mixed with snow. We’ll see a low temperature around the lower to mid 30’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of nighttime precipitation is around 80%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday morning snow is likely before lunchtime. Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. Staying windy, with wind gusts around 15-25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.