FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered snow, rain and gusty winds heading into Thursday

A cold front tonight drives in stormy weather. We’ll see rain and snow showers starting Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures will drop to around 32°. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Snow is likely for Thursday morning and mid-day with mostly cloudy skies. We could see over an inch of snow in portions of the Snake River Plain. High temperatures for the Snake River Plain will reach for the lower to mid 40’s. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Spotty snow and rain showers will continue into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 20’s.

Heading into Friday, there is a slight chance of morning isolated snow flurries. We’ll clear out for the afternoon keeping breezy conditions with winds around 10-20 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 PM MST THURSDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches with 6 inches along passes. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. WHERE…Centennial Mountains - Island Park.

WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.