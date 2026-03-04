Tracking snow and wind into tonight and tomorrow
Clear to start and then cold front across I-15 by 7pm for Idaho Fall and Pocatello. Snow starts in the central mountains by afternoon and winds behind front will cause blowing snow for Arco and Challis and Salmon. Snow develops overnight with lows around freezing and accumulations at 1-2" possible for the valley floor. More for Island Park at 6" and 2-4" for Jackson. Winds will pick up around front today and overnight with gusts possible to 40-50mph. Blowing snow may cause hazardous travel conditions and delay travel. Lingering showers scattered for us, mainly in mountains on Friday. Highs will drop from the mid 50's this afternoon to the lower 40's tomorrow with snow and rain.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather