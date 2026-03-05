A few snow showers for tonight and Friday with clearing conditions

For Thursday night, there is a chance of rain and snow showers under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a low temperature in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the Northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see clearing skies with isolated snow flurries and showers. High temperatures will reach the lower to mod 40’s. Light winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight low temperatures back to the mid 20’s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. There is a slight risk of snow showers for our local mountains. Winds will pick back up for the afternoon with wind speeds around 10-15 mph.

Partly sunny for Sunday, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.