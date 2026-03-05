FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Snow and wind take over today and highs will push us toward another rain snow mix by lunch for Idaho Falls. Pockets of snow will accumulate very little at this point for the corridor of I-15 mainly east of the interstate. Winds gusting to 25-30mph outside a wind advisory for American Falls and points west toward Boise. Winter weather advisories are in effect through the afternoon for eastern edge counties of Idaho and Western Wyoming. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 40's for today, so very normal for this time of year. The lows tonight will freeze everything wet and stop at 29 degrees.