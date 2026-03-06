Patchy fog this weekend with mountain snow showers and flurries

We’ll see mainly dry weather this weekend with areas of overnight and early morning fog. There is some cloud cover spilling over from the north and this could lead to some light mountain snow showers.

For Friday night, look for some patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low temperature around 25°.

There is a chance of fog for Saturday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and a slight chance of snow showers and flurries in our local mountains. High temperatures will reach the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. For Saturday night and Sunday morning, there is a chance of the fog returning.

For Sunday, there is some patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will pick up from the South around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.