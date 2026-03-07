Late fog and mountain snow chances and a valley warm up

Mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog late after our late news. Low of 34. Brisk with a southwest wind at 10-15mph gusting to 20 at times. Don't forget to set your clock forward one hour tonight before you go to bed. You lose an hour of sleep and you'll be confused for 2 weeks, and so will your kids and the animals.

High pressure will slide by us and make for a good-looking Sunday. More sunshine and high warming to the mid 50's. Upper 50's for Pocatello and winds push from the southwest 15-25mph with gusts expected to 34mph. Just below advisory levels and that will change into Monday.

Clearing and breezy Sunday night with a low of 34.

Monday will be another mild day with temps in the mid 50's. And a Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon through sundown (which will be after 7pm now) for a good portion of the Snake River Plain, and the desert. Expect wind gusts to beyond 45mph, possibly more than 50mph Monday into the afternoon. No fun bun kind of day.

Clouds return for Monday night and we go down to 29 for a low and still breezy.

Tuesday will be cooler and breezy, some mountains showers possibly in the mix and a high back to the 40's, which is more seasonal for this time of the year. Average is 42 in Idaho Falls for early to mid March.

Wednesday will be consistent with Tuesday and another warm up is expected by Thursday, we're back to the mid 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather