Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Windy all week long; isolated mountain snow showers

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:15 PM

We’re caught between two air masses this week, keeping a tight pressure gradient making for more wind. A few cold fronts are sliding through the region. We’ll see isolated mountain snow showers, along with the gusty winds

For Monday night, we’ll see clouds spilling down from the north. There is a slight chance of snow. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. Low temperatures will hover around 32°.

Tuesday will be partly sunny for the Snake River Plain. Meanwhile, our mountain locations near the Montana and Wyoming state lines will see a chance of isolated snow. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 40’s in the Snake River Plain. Winds will be from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Windy and mostly sunny for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.