Spotty snow tonight, clearing out for Wednesday with more wind

Published 3:23 PM

Mostly cloudy for tonight with a slight chance at snow. Staying breezy with winds from the west around 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday and staying breezy. High temperatures will reach the mid 40’s. Winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

High winds for Thursday under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 50’s. Southwest winds around 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday, Mostly cloudy with a high temperatute in the upper 50’s there is a slight chance of snow. Winds around 15-25 mph.

High winds return for Saturday, with a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near the mid 50’s. Winds are gusting 30-50 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

