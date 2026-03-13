High Wind Warning & Blowing Dust Warning with scattered rain for Saturday

For Friday night we’ll see cloudy skies with gusty winds. Look for a low temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph with gusts above 40 mph.

A cold front moves through for Saturday, affecting eastern Idaho and western Wyoming with high winds and scattered rain. We have a High Wind Warning and a Blowing Dust Warning posted until 9 P.M. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50’s in the Snake River Plain. Look for southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

For Saturday Night, there is a chance at snow after midnight. Patchy blowing dust before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 25°. Windy, with a west wind around 25 to 35 mph becoming north northwest 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Colder for Sunday behind the cold front. Partly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures around 40°. Winds will be much lighter, around 10 mph.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY

BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…For the Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Saturday, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Warning Saturday, widespread blowing dust expected, and travel disruptions will be possible.

WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. For the Blowing Dust Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive .

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds

begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas

or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must

drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of

high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high

winds subside.