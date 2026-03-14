Windy Weekend Continues, Calmer Conditions Ahead

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A windy and unsettled Saturday, with strong gusts, blowing dust, and a chance of mixed precipitation. Calmer weather returns Sunday. More wind Monday, before a sunny, warm week takes over on Tuesday.

Strong to damaging winds for the remainder of Saturday night. A high wind warning and blowing dust warning is in effect until 9pm.

Winds are expected to reach 40 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Those strong winds could kick up widespread blowing dust may reduce visibility in open areas and along roadways.

Temperatures will climb to a high near 53 degrees.

Conditions will gradually settle down overnight. A 20 percent chance of snow remains before 7 p.m., while areas of blowing dust may continue before midnight.

Skies will then become mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 23 degrees. Winds will remain breezy from the north-northwest at 27 to 37 mph early, with gusts as high as 50 mph, before decreasing later in the night.

Calmer weather returns Sunday with sunny skies and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be much lighter, blowing from the west-northwest at 6 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight Sunday with a low around 30 degrees and southerly winds near 10 mph.

The start of the workweek looks milder but mostly cloudy. Highs Monday will reach around 56 degrees with south-southwest winds of 9 to 14 mph, and gusts up to 23 mph possible.

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees.

A major warming trend follows this system with temperatures in the 70s for much of next week.