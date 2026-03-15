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Local Forecast

Clouds and Wind Start the Week, Warming Trend Follows

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today at 1:53 PM
Published 2:35 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Clouds roll in Sunday night bringing some windy conditions early in the week. A major warming trend follows, with potential record-breaking temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s expected around midweek.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight, leading to a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 31°F, with a south-southwest wind near 10 mph continuing through the night.

The warming trend begins on Monday, bringing partly sunny skies and a noticeable jump in temperatures. Afternoon highs should reach about 57°F. Winds will pick up slightly from the south-southwest at 9 to 14 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph possible during the day.

Cloud cover increases again Monday night, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 40°F. Breezy conditions will persist as south-southwest winds of 10 to 13 mph continue, occasionally gusting to around 21 mph.

By Tuesday, springlike warmth arrives. Skies will turn mostly sunny, and temperatures are forecast to climb to around 67°F, making it the warmest day of the stretch. Winds will remain somewhat breezy from the south-southwest at 10 to 16 mph, with gusts reaching up to 26 mph. Clouds return Tuesday night, bringing mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low near 42°F.

Overall, the start of the week features a steady warming trend, shifting from cool and sunny conditions to mild, breezy weather by Tuesday. Record high temperatures could be reached continuing through the remainder of the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Dylan Carder

Dylan is a morning news anchor for Local News 8.

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