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Local Forecast

Gusty winds this Saturday; cooler for Sunday

KIFI
By
Published 3:52 PM

Mostly clear skies for Friday night as a cold front approaches for Saturday. We’ll see increasing winds for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds overnight, will be from the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday, look for increasing clouds and gusty winds. We’ll hit a high temperature near the mid 70’s for the Plain. Winds will be from the south around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. There will be a few isolated rain showers in our local mountains.

Sunny and cool for Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. We’ll see winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies with a high in the lower 60’s.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
  • WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
    high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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