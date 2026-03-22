Breezy Start, Midweek Warm-Up Ahead for East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) Eastern Idaho is kicking off the week with breezy and cooler conditions in the wake of a recent cold front, but a steady warming trend is expected to take hold over the next several days.

Sunday night, skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 9 mph will ease overnight, becoming light and variable after midnight.

By Monday, conditions will begin to improve, with partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. Winds will start light before increasing out of the southwest at 8 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Clouds return Monday night, keeping temperatures milder with a low around 45 and continued breezy conditions.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday, when highs are expected to reach near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will become more noticeable, increasing throughout the day with gusts as high as 33 mph by the afternoon. Tuesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low around 48.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest and brightest day of the week so far, with sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected to persist.

Despite the warmer temperatures, there is only a very slight chance of moisture reaching the central mountains through midweek. Any precipitation would be minimal and limited to higher elevations, leaving most of the region dry.

A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday, bringing increased winds into Thursday along with a brief cooldown. However, significant precipitation is unlikely, with only light amounts possible in areas such as the northern central mountains and Island Park.

Looking ahead, temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly following the midweek system, setting the stage for a pleasant and warmer stretch heading into next weekend.

Prepare for fluctuating winds throughout the week, especially during the afternoons when gusts will be strongest.