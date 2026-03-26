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Local Forecast

Below freezing temperatures and even a mention of snow in the futuretrack

By
Updated
today at 4:41 PM
Published 3:59 PM

After a chilly afternoon with some breezes, cold air rushed in tonight to take us to some more seasonal lows this evening. Below freezing after 50s today and tomorrow we rebound with high pressure to the 60s. Average high this time of the year in Idaho Falls is 51, but we're tracking the heat and sun into the weekend back to the 70s. This roller coaster ride doesn't end there with another round of showers and a cold front, and this time we see some moisture, no APRIL FOOLS, rain, then a chance of rain/snow by later next week. Highs again drop like an anchor to the 40s and 50s with lows around 34 before the slick mix on Thursday. Check out the hour by hour for Friday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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