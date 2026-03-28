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Local Forecast

Gusty Winds Fill the Weekend with a Wet Week Ahead

KIFI
By
today at 2:25 PM
Published 3:30 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Gusty winds will accompany dry and warm conditions for the remainder of the weekend and into next week. As the week begins, rain and snow enter the area with cooler temperatures. Precipitation chances linger all week with Wednesday and Thursday likely being the wettest days.

Saturday night, winds around 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny with a high near 68. The wind will be around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 34 mph. The wind will continue Sunday night under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 45.

The new week will begin with a mostly cloudy Monday with a high near 61. More wind, but stronger gusts are expected. Wind should be 13 to 18 mph early increasing to 21-26 by the afternoon. The gusts on Monday could reach around 41 mph. Some areas of the Arco Desert and the Upper Valley could be dealing with blowing dust and gusts potentially reaching 59 mph. A possible wind advisory could be coming on Monday.

Monday night brings a 20% chance of precipitation, rain if it comes before 9pm, rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy with a low around 31.

The chance of rain and/or snow increases as the week progresses with Wednesday night into Thursday likely being the wettest days. Once Monday hits, the precipitation chances will stay above 20% the rest of the week, getting as high as 80% on Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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