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Local Forecast

Wind advisory today ahead of April showers this week

By
New
Published 6:02 AM

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 with patchy blowing dust, and we've got a wind advisory today gusts to 45mph that will be in effect from 12noon to 9pm. 

Shower chances start up tonight and lows remain mild for this time of the year. Lows in the 40s. Cooler tomorrow with better shower chances Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday and that includes some spotty snow mixed in higher up.  40% chance of morning snow Friday, before a bright and slightly warmer easter weekend. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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