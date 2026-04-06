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Local Forecast

Mostly sunny & warmer with high pressure

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today at 8:02 AM
Published 5:37 AM

Mostly sunny and nice today with a high of 68. Temperatures are above normal by a good 15+ degrees, since we are normally 53. Winds southwest 5-10and gusts to 20. Partly cloudy tonight and low temps in the lower 40s.

High pressure begins to break down with a windy front into tomorrow and that will bring up blowing dust and you'll need sunglasses to protect your eyes. It will still be warm into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Wind gusts go to 40mph tomorrow and that will create visibility issues especially in our northern areas in the Arco/Mud Lake desert and ag areas.

We have a better chance of showers and storms as we head to the back end of the week. Mountain showers and storms heighten by Thursday and we have some chances for the weekend in the valley.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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