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Local Forecast

Windy and dusty for Tuesday; wind advisory issued

By
today at 5:55 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Clear and quiet for Monday night, before a cold front moves through the region Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30’s for early morning hours.

Increasing winds through our Tuesday with blowing dust. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Snake River Plain through 9pm Tuesday night. We’ll see high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. Winds will drive in from the south- southwest around 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. There is a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From noon to 9 PM Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

For Tuesday night, there will still be gusty winds with blowing dust. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the mid 30’s. Winds from the southwest around 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Cooler for Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. Winds will still be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday. The winds for Wednesday will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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