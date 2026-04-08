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Local Forecast

Less wind and a ramp up to milder temperatures ahead of weekend storm chances

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today at 6:34 AM
Published 5:56 AM

The cold front that pushed through yesterday made its presence known with gusty winds and a definite change of pressure, bringing the 70 degree plus temperatures to a halt. Today will be mostly sunny and highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds SW 10-15+ with gusts not above 25mph. Lows in the 40s overnight and we will continue to warm up further by tomorrow and Friday, returning to the lower 70s. Another low pressure will bust up the above average temperatures and slam chances of storms with showers and even a hint of wintry mix for the mountains by the time we get to the early beginning of the week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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