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Local Forecast

Warmer high temperatures with a low risk of thunderstorms; stormy weather this weekend

KIFI
By
Published 3:10 PM

A bit of a breeze for Wednesday evening with some passing clouds. Overnight lows will hang around 40°.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. We’ll look for warmer temperatures for highs, reaching close to 70°

Partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70’s. We’ll have a slight risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. East winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms for Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60’s. Look for gusty winds continuing throughout the entire weekend. For Sunday, rain is likely mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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