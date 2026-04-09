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Local Forecast

A fairly nice Friday with a slight chance of showers; more scattered rain this weekend

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Updated
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:16 PM

We’re seeing a warming bump, ahead of our next storm arriving Saturday afternoon. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms and showers through Friday as this next low pressure moves in.

Partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the lower 40’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday, with a few thunderstorms and increasing cloud cover for the afternoon. We’ll see high temperatures reaching into the mid 70’s. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. There will be a chance of showers for Friday night with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 40’s.,

On Saturday, rain is likely for the afternoon. We could possibly see a thunderstorm after 3pm, with a high temperature in the mid 60’s. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunday, there is a slight chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. We’ll see high temperatures reaching for the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s.

More scattered rain for Monday, mainly after noon. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 53.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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