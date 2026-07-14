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Local Forecast

Tracking cooler temps with more moisture moving in with chances of storms

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Published 5:18 AM

Mostly sunny and hot again today with a high just below the century mark at 98 at 4-6pm.  Light winds and some moisture flowing up from the south will heat up and trigger a chance for thunderstorm/clouds.  Lows remain "warm" as we wake up in the 60's and the heat continues with afternoons peaking for the valley about 10-12 degrees above our average for mid July of 87.  Hot enough for ya?  Stand in front of the freezer section at Broulim's and hydrate in the shade if you're outdoors alot.  The chances of storms is greater for the mountains, and around the metro areas at 30%. 


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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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