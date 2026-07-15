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Local Forecast

Tracking scattered storms and a slight cool down

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Published 4:59 AM

Southerly flow has clouds and an isolated shower for us to start Wednesday, about 20%.  sun comes back this afternoon and it will be still be in the 90s.  91 in if and 93 for pocatello.  90 in Jackson, but never feaer the more intense heat will be back and we'll have a better chance of more intense storms by Friday and agina on Monday and Tuesday of next week.  milder overnights with lows in the mid 60s and highs bouncing back to the mid 90s by tomorrow and Friday with a 5e0 ^ chnces of thunderstorms to starty the weekened.  calmer and cooler after that front leaves the backdoor and highs retreat to the lower 90s.  there is little to no majoe accumulation for precip with these storm chances and temps stay above the average of 87 for this time of year. 

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather



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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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