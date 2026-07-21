Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking more heat today and higher storm chances and hot winds for Wednesday with flooding possible

By
today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:29 PM

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms (maybe dry) into the afternoon/evening 20%, this is part of the southern moisture flow and will bring some more clouds into tonight and more storminess for Wednesday, around 50% chance of hot storms moving through from midday to the evening tomorrow.

A flood watch has been issued for the counties and areas in green, as these showers and storms saturate areas affected by fires and flood prone areas. This continues through Wednesday night. Remember if you can't see a roadway path, the force of moving water is greater than you can estimate. Turn around, don't drown.  

Winds will accompany these storms and we could see gusts 40-50mph from outflow winds, even thought you are not receiving rain. Lightning, hail and gloomy conditions are the story for tomorrow.  Get your chores or errands done in the morning time and plan for indoor activities, safe inside with kids and pets. 

This set up cools us down for our highs, more to seasonal averages or just below 87-90.  Today we'll still get to 95 or so and have some winds pick up into the afternoon.  Be weather aware with heat and then storms. 

Lows into the 50's for early mornings.  But if you love the hot weather, don't worry we're back to it by the weekend, with some slight shower chances for mountains and highs back to the 90s and bright sunshine for most of us.  Continued hot into the kickoff of the War Bonnet Roundup next Wed through the weekend. 

Jeff Roper

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.