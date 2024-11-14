Ariel Jensen returned to the Local News 8 Team in August 2024 with a new name, but her passion for storytelling remains the same. You may be familiar with some of her work back when she went by her maiden name, Ariel Schroeder, from 2017 to 2021. Back then, she covered major stories, including the Daybell Vallow case, the 2020 Elections, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in December 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications, studying TV Production.

She interned with WESH 2 News in Orlando and later worked as a crew member for WKCF CW18.

Ariel took a few years off from the news. During that time, she married the love of her life, whom she met while working on her first breaking news story. Soon after, they welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

Ariel was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and possesses dual citizenship with Honduras as a child of a Honduran citizen (Mother) born abroad. While her roots may lie in the "Big Easy," Ariel is a "FloGrown," meaning she spent most of her life growing up in Florida. Ariel had planned to return to Orlando where her family is, but after living in Idaho for almost a decade, she now considers this place "Idahome."

Ariel is happy to return to Local News 8 and share your stories. If there is anything you want her to cover feel free to reach out.