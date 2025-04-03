Doug Long is delighted to return to Eastern Idaho. He began his broadcast journalism career right here at Local News 8 in 1994 after graduating from Brigham Young University. Doug served as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter for what was then called “Idaho 8” until 1997, when he and Judy Slate were given the opportunity to launch our morning newscasts.

Doug remained on the morning show until mid-1998 when opportunity knocked and Doug left Idaho to become the new evening news anchor at WGXA, FOX 24 in Macon, Georgia. In 2000 Doug was asked to take on the News Director role while remaining the station's evening anchor. While in Georgia, Doug traveled to Bosnia-Herzegovina to be embedded with American troops during the peacekeeping mission in that war-torn country.

In 2003 Doug left WGXA and joined the Georgia Farm Monitor, to report for and anchor a one-hour farming news program on RFD-TV. His experience in Idaho, covering Idaho agriculture was instrumental in his quick acclimation to the issues important to Georgia farmers, but with a growing family and kids in sports and cheerleading Doug retired from the news business in 2004.

A 15-year career in business development ensued followed by 5 years of self-employment, until January of 2025 when he was contacted by Local News 8 and invited to consider returning to the news business. Doug has come full circle, back to his roots in Southeastern Idaho. Doug is married to his lovely wife Sheri. They have three sons, a daughter, seven grandchildren, and two dogs.