Maile Sipraseuth is a multimedia journalist and producer at Local News 8.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, she found her love for journalism in local news and investigative documentaries.

Maile went on to attend Northern Arizona University, where she graduated a year early with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Political Science in May 2025.

During her time in college, Maile gained experience from weather reporting to investigative writing. She also ran her own radio show and was a part of a sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon.

Outside of the station, she loves going to concerts, watching reality TV, and solo adventures.

Maile moved to Idaho Falls in August 2025 and is excited to serve Eastern Idaho and surrounding areas with interesting stories for the community.