Hadley Bodell is Local News 8’s Pocatello multimedia journalist. She is a student at Idaho State University studying Multiplatform Journalism with a minor in Professional Writing and a certification in Sports Media. Hadley has found a passion for journalistic writing at her school newspaper as well as radio journalism at KISU-FM.

She is originally from Meridian, Idaho, and grew up watching her local news station and dreaming of being a reporter one day. She loves all things sports and grew up playing many of them, but competed nationally in volleyball and continues to love playing. In her free time, aside from work, school and volleyball, she loves to go snowboarding and bake.

Hadley has a passion for the local communities of Idaho and wants to bring people together through her reporting. She loves making community connections and sharing the inspiring stories of local people. She also helps the Sportsline team with coverage of high school and ISU sports. She’s beyond excited to begin her broadcasting career here at Local News 8 and bring the community joy and knowledge through her reporting!