Mild conditions to bring in the beginning of the week, less and snow and rainfall matched with warmer temperatures

A grouping of smaller winter storms will push through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming as we enter the second week of December. Each pop-up storm has the potential to bring a mix of rain and snow, but warmer temperatures mean snow levels will rise through next Wednesday. Relatively uncommon for the holiday season in Eastern Idaho, the highs could reach the low 50s by Wednesday.

The snow totals above 9,000 feet will likely be fairly impressive by that same time period, but at lower elevations, they won't be as white on the ground, as some melting is expected. Winds will also be a factor, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, as we can expect wind advisories for parts of the Snake River Plain, with data pointing to gusts over 40 mph.

By next weekend, a high-pressure system from the central Pacific will push into our area, bringing calmer conditions and warmer temperatures. We'll still be above average with highs in the 40s for the time being, going into next weekend.